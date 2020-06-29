KINGS MOUNTAIN- Robert "Bob" Roussell, 58, died, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte. A native of Germany, he is the son of Robert Roussell of St. Petersburg, FL, and the late Erna Kastal Roussell. He worked for Battleground BP. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Adam Roussell. In addition to his father, he is survived by his loving wife, Tresa Parnell Roussell, of the home; son, Johnathan Weaver and wife Tiffany of Shelby; daughters, Emily Roussell of Nashville, TN, and Kayla Harris and husband Preston of Gaffney; sisters, Brigette Roussell and Karen Wendell, both of Kings Mountain; brother, Michael Roussell of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren, Nathan, Jaden and Haileigh Weaver, Hannah, Nevaeh, Isaiah and Noah Harris; nephew, Alex Roussell; and niece, Kristina. A graveside service will be held 2pm, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Sunset Cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation in Kings Mountain
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 29, 2020.