LAWNDALE - Bobbie Jean Lutz Bowman, 89 of Old Stagecoach Road, Lawndale passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.
Born March 27, 1930 in Catawba County, she was a daughter of the late Evan Miller Lutz and Sarah Jane Hudson Lutz. She was retired from Cleveland /CaroKnit after 50 years of service. Mrs. Bowman was a member of Lawndale Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher for the children's department for about 35 years. She also served as the church secretary. Mrs. Bowman was a graduate of Banoak School where she was valedictorian of her class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Bud" Glenn Bowman; four brothers, Loy Lutz, Linton Lutz, Clarence Lutz and Vance Lutz and three sisters, Myrtle Sain, Margaret Lockamy and Gladys Shull.
Survivors include her son, Vincent "Vince" Bowman and wife, Christy of Lawndale; daughter, Vickie B. Furlough and husband, Jim of Columbia, NC; brother, Alan Lutz of Vale; sister, Edith Hull of Vale; five grandchildren, Kristie Sawyer and husband, Kevin, Ryan Furlough and wife, Kristen, Taylor Furlough and wife, Stephanie and Ariel Perkins and husband Tony and Levi Bowman and six great-grandchildren, Kolby Sawyer, McKenzie Sawyer, Lennox Furlough, Landry Furlough, Cassidy Perkins and Toni Rae Perkins.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Thursday at Lawndale Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be 12:00 Noon at Lawndale Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Kilby officiating.
Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
Memorials may be made to Lawndale Baptist Church, PO Box 126, Lawndale, NC 28090.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 2, 2019