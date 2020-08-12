Bobbie Childers

SHELBY - Bobbie Henson Childers, 87, went home to be with her Lord and savior on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain.
She was the daughter of the late William and Annie Loyd Henson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lynn Childers; son, Terry Childers; and grandson, Terry Childers Jr.
She is survived by her son Ron Childers (Marina) of San Bernardino, CA; sister, Bonnie Childers of Shelby, daughter-in-law, Jeannie Childers; grandchildren, Kelly, Lewis, and Brittany Childers; and great grandchildren, Eva and Gabe Childers, and Lilly Collier.
Bobbie worked for thirty-five years, at Harris Teeter. She was a faithful, involved member of Royster Ave Church of God. She was very active member of Daytime Friends at the Senior Center.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, and mother. Also, someone who loved spending time with her sister, traveling, and being a proud grandmother. She will be missed greatly by everyone who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Clay Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Richard Shores officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to Royster Ave Church of God or donor's choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center.
