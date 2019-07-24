|
SHELBY - Bobby Wayne Angel, age 73, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home in Shelby. Born on June 26, 1946 in Buncombe County he was the son of the late Furman Angel and Virginia Pruitt Angel. He loved to attend church, fish, hunt, cook, and anything outdoors, and was an animal lover all of his life. He worked for Asheville Paving for 42 years and for Carolina Paving an additional nine years. Bobby will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Ricky Angel; one son Robert Angel, and two brothers-in-law; Junior McCurry and Norman Charboneau; and canine friends Putt-Putt, Sugar, and Lilly.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 33 years, Esther Franks Angel of Shelby, one daughter, Leighia Angel Jones and husband Rob of Shelby; two sisters, Wanda McCurry, Fay Haynes and husband James; one sister-in-law, Alice Charboneau; as well as three grandchildren, Robert Matthew Jones Jr., Molly Ann Jones, and Kayti Brooks and husband Phillip.
A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Gashes Creek Baptist Church in Asheville, NC with the Rev. Mike Rogers officiating.
Funeral Service will be held 10:30 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Roy T. Byers officiating, burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the funeral home.
Flowers are appreciated and memorial donations may be made to: South Eastern German Shepherd Rescue, PO Box 208 Mooresville NC 28115 or CCSO Canine Division, 100 Justice Place, Shelby NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on July 24, 2019