MOORESBORO - Bobby Gene Bridges, age 62 passed away at Atrium Healthcare Shelby on May 23, 2019.
He is predeceased by his parents, Audie Gene and Francis Lunette Bridges.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Clint Bridges (Michelle), Zach Bridges (Kyerstin) and Brandy Truelove (Travis).
Grandchildren: Hadley, Melaina, Chase, Lane, Kayleigh: also surviving are two sisters, Louann Ward and Janet Haynes.
Funeral Service is scheduled for Monday May 27th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Trinity Baptist Church, 746 Trinity Church Road, Mooresboro NC 28114.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the church. Burial will be in church cemetery.
Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service of Boiling Springs is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences at rsmorganfsl.com.
Published in Shelby Star on May 25, 2019