Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Bobby Callahan
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Drury Dobbins Baptist Church
Bobby Callahan Obituary
ELLENBORO - Bobby Joe Callahan, age 76, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home in Ellenboro. Born in Cleveland County on August 19, 1943 he was the son of the late Roy Callahan and Gertrude Queen Callahan. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Friendship Masonic Lodge #388 A.F.& A.M.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Carl Callahan and former wife Linda Sue Campbell.
Bobby is survived by one son Robert Callahan and Scarlett Jackson of Lawndale, one daughter, Amy Callahan and two step-sons; James Blanton and wife Connie and Donald Blanton all of Ellenboro , eight grandchildren; Dylan, Kamryn, Waylan and Cheyenne Curtis, Amber Blanton, Holly Kanipe and husband Robbie, Noah and Hannah Blanton and three great-grandchildren; Elena Kanipe, Andrew Glawson and Kenley Murray.

Graveside Memorial Service with Masonic Rites and full Military Honors will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Drury Dobbins Baptist Church with Rev. Chuck Poole, officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, February 21, 2020 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Rutherford County, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.

Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Callahan.

Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 19, 2020
