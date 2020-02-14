|
VALE- Bobby Dean Richardson, age 76, of Hulls Grove Church Road in Vale, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, with Pastor Dale Pederson officiating. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
Mr. Richardson was born June 28, 1943, in Cleveland County, to the late Carl Harold and Ruth Louise Lail Richardson. Bob served in the National Guard. He retired after thirty years of service as a highway engineer for the NC DOT.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian Stallings Richardson of the home; a sister, Barbara King of Hickory; a brother, Tommy Richardson of Vale; two nieces, Denise King Deal of Hickory, and Regina King of Knoxville, TN; and a nephew, David Richardson of Vale.
Memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, 261 Cedar Grove Church Road, Vale, NC 28168.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Richardson family.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 14, 2020