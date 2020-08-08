1/1
Bobby Dixon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Dean Dixon, 74, of Old Belwood Road, Lawndale, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center - Main in Charlotte.

Born in Cleveland County, NC on April 3, 1946, he was the son of the late Paul Dixon and Alva Dixon. He was retired from the NC Department of Corrections and was a member of Kadesh United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Leslea S. Dixon; two sons, Bobby Michael Dixon of Hendersonville and Danny Lutz Dixon of Canada; a brother, Daniel Guy Dixon of Gastonia and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved