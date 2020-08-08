Bobby Dixon

Bobby Dean Dixon, 74, of Old Belwood Road, Lawndale, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center - Main in Charlotte.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on April 3, 1946, he was the son of the late Paul Dixon and Alva Dixon. He was retired from the NC Department of Corrections and was a member of Kadesh United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Leslea S. Dixon; two sons, Bobby Michael Dixon of Hendersonville and Danny Lutz Dixon of Canada; a brother, Daniel Guy Dixon of Gastonia and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
