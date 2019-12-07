|
SHELBY- Bobby Farrell Parker, age 88, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on November 9, 1931, he was the son of the late Bate Parker and Beatrice Navey Parker. He was a devout member of Royster Avenue Church of God. He retired from Kemet Corporation and in his free time he enjoyed breeding exotic birds, a past-time he began early in life.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Joann Beattie Parker and one daughter-in-law Janice C. Parker
Bobby is survived by two sons, Farrell R. Parker and wife Kim, Bobby G. Parker, one daughter, Cheryl P. Parker and husband Earl Parker II all of Shelby, one grandson, Ryan Matthew Parker and wife Jenny of Lowesville, NC and one great-granddaughter, Henley.
Funeral Service will be held 12:00 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Richard Shores officiating, burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 am until 12:00pm at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: Royster Avenue Church of God Building Fund, PO Box 1986 Shelby, NC 28151.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Parker.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 7, 2019