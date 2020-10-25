KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Bobby Fletcher Webster, 83, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on October 23, 2020 at his home. He was born in Gaston Co. NC, He was son of the late James Fletcher and Annie Mae Putnam Webster. He was preceded in death by brother, Norman Webster brother-in-law Mike Pruitt, Sisters-in-law, Polly Phifer and husband Menzell, Virginia Stone and husband W. F., Stella Ware, Peggy Ware and husband Jack, brothers-in-law, Walter Ware and wife Melba, Mike Ware and Bob Ware. Bobby was a 1955 graduate of Bethware School and worked for many years as a manager with Winn-Dixie Stores and then as a manager for Kings Mountain Office Supply before his retirement in 2004. He was active with the Rotary Club of Kings Mountain, the Masons, and the Gideons during his working years and always enjoyed gardening. Bobby was a man who never had a negative word to say about anyone and he lived his life serving others in various capacities, including serving as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and the music director at Oak Grove Baptist Church for over 55 years, alongside his wife who served as the organist. Bobby was blessed to be able to share in countless musical programs at church, weddings, and funerals over his years of service. In addition to being devoted and loving husband to Annette, Bobby was a tremendous father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His wife, children, and family were so precious to Bobby and he always put their interests ahead of his own. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Cleveland County for the excellent care they provided Bobby during his illness.
Left to Cherish his memory: Wife: Annette Webster, his high school sweetheart, and partner in parenting and life for over 65 years.
Sons: Ted Webster and wife Kelly, Kings Mtn. NC
Barry Webster and wife Augusta, Kings Mtn. NC
John Webster and wife Ginger, Four Oaks, NC
Grandchildren: Steven Ray and wife Christy, Fletcher Webster, Ryan Webster and wife Chelsea, Anna and Sam Webster, Shepard and Gracie Webster.
Great-Grandchildren: Kyla, Arissa, Titan, Talia and Landon.
Brothers: Jerry Webster and wife Pat, Shelby, NC
Dr. Tim Webster and wife Susan, Clemmons, NC
Sister: Becky Pruitt, Kings Mtn .NC
Sisters-in-law: Frankie Webster, Shirley Ware and Betty Ware all of Kings Mountain, NC
Brother-in-law: Buford Ware, Kings Mountain, NC
Many Nieces and Nephews
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, October 26, 2020 2:00 P.M. Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Kings Mountain, North Carolina. The family will speak to friends immediately following the service in the cemetery.
INTERMENT: Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Kings Mountain, North Carolina
Lie In State: Bobby will lie in state from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020 in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC