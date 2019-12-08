|
|
SHELBY- Bobby G. Ledbetter, 86, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late G.G. and Maxie Pearson Ledbetter.
Bobby graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1952, was drafted into the Army, and served during the Korean War. He was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church, where he drove the bus for the Sonshine Gang, served as a Trustee of the church, and in various other capacities of the church. Known for his strong work ethic, he worked as a heavy equipment operator. In his later years, he enjoyed mowing grass, and going to Life Enrichment.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Everett, Ray, and Travis Ledbetter; and sister, Nellie Weaver. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Betty Ledbetter, of the home; sons, Darrell Ledbetter and wife Donna, and Shawn Ledbetter and wife Didi; daughter, Carmen McSwain and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Darren and wife Christy, Deanna and husband Charlie, Madison, Tucker, Jaylen, and Aidan; great grandchildren, Logan, Presley, and Chloe; sister, Brenda Bettis; and brother, Sherrill Ledbetter, all of Shelby.
The family will receive friends 2-4pm, Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Flint Hill Baptist Church fellowship hall. Funeral services will be held 11am, Monday, December 9, 2019, at Flint Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Shane Kirby, Dr. Tracy Jessup, and reflective words by Rev. Keith Dixon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Sonshine Gang of Flint Hill Baptist Church, 2207 Flint Hill Church Road, Shelby, NC 28150 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150
