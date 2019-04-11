|
|
SHELBY - Bobby Haynes Price, age 73, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from Atrium – Cleveland. Born in Gaston County on October 19, 1945, he was the son of the late George Price and Estelle Peeler Price. He was retired from Celanese and NC Department of Transportation. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was an active member of Landmark Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. He enjoyed golfing and listening to George Jones, who he was able to meet in person.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Wendy Greene and one brother James Price
Bobby is survived by his wife of 53 years, Della Bailes Price, one son Bobby Curtis Price and wife Donnette of Casar, one brother, Dean Price and wife Susan of Las Vegas, sister-in-law Rose Price of Shelby, son-in-law John Greene of Fallston, he was a wonderful grandfather to five grandchildren; Emily Spiering and husband Jonathon, Caden McIntyre and husband Clint, Austin Smith and wife Megan, Emerald Price, and Johnathan Smith and wife Rocki as well as, Kennedy Spiering, Aurora Smith, Mckenly Smith, Brently Smith, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held 2:30 pm Friday, April 12, 2019, at Landmark Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Davis officiating, burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to: Landmark Baptist Church, P.O. Box 489, Shelby, NC 28151.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Price.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 11, 2019