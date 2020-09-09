Bobby Raines

LAWNDALE - Bobby George Raines, 83, of Lawndale passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Atrium Health Shelby.



Bobby was born on September 18, 1936. He was preceded in death by his parents George W. Raines and Ruth Morris Raines. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Jeanette Sellers Raines.



He is survived by his wife Janice Raines. Children by marriage Sherri Weeks and husband Paul, and Brian Beatty and wife Jennifer; grandchildren Morgan E. Morgan and husband Brad, Madison Weeks, Brayden Beatty and Bryson Beatty, and a great grandchild Amelia Morgan. Sister Sue Strickland and husband Carl, sister Martha Myers and husband Bob, Brother Butch Raines and wife Jane, brother-in-law Loy Sellers and wife Pam, and many nieces and nephews.



Bobby served in the United States Army in the 4th Quartermaster Battalion 4th Armored Division. He retired from Celanese Corporation, Shelby, NC.



Bobby was a charter member of The National Exchange Club of Shelby in which he held many offices and also served at one time as District Director. Bobby was a Mason and was presented the Veteran's Emblem for 50 years as a Master Mason.

Bobby was a man of faith and he served as deacon for Westview Baptist Church, Shelby, and at Hull's Grove Baptist Church, Vale.



He is currently a member at Fallston Baptist Church, Fallston.



Bobby loved playing golf, woodworking, working outdoors, and spending time with his grandchildren.



A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. David Blanton officiating. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.



In addition, the family would appreciate phone calls in place of home visits due to COVID-19.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fallston Baptist Church, P.O. Box 116, Fallston, NC 28042.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store