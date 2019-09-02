|
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Bobby Lee Ramsey, age 82, went to his permanent home in Heaven on Friday, August 30, 2019 from his home in Kings Mountain. Born in Cleveland County on October 31, 1936 he was the son of the late Lloyd Ledoux "Dood" Ramsey and Aileen Terry Ramsey. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was a former member of the Marine Corps League of Shelby. Bobby was a member of Crestview Baptist Church where he served with building and grounds. He was also a member of American Legion Post 155, Kings Mountain. Bobby was also an Oasis Shriner and former member of Fairview Masonic Lodge #339 A.F. & A.M.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers; Lemuel and Curt, one sister Mary Sue, one grandson Clay Ramsey and one great-grandson Karsyn Franklin.
Bobby is survived by his wife Marilyn Dean Ramsey of the home, two daughters; Amber Leigh Cox and husband Roger of Shelby, Robyn Gwen Ramsey of Clover, SC, three sons; Philip Ledoux Ramsey and wife Tina of Boiling Springs, Sean Palmer Ramsey and wife Stephanie of Kings Mountain, and Jason Matthew Ramsey and wife Gina of Gastonia, fifteen grandchildren; Brandy Wen (Sean), Erin McKinney (Andy), Cory Franklin (Brittany), Haley Brooks (Mickey), Carley Brown, Taylor Ramsey, Abby Ramsey, Casey Laurich (Keith), Ryan Ramsey (Chelsea), Madison Ramsey, Mackenzie Ramsey, Christian Gonzalez, Matthew Ramsey, Meagan Ramsey, Joshua Ramsey, twelve great-grandchildren; Rosemary, Soren, Cullen, Jayln, Kai, Kadyn, Koltyn, Brendan, Thea, Titus, Benjamin, Issac, as well as many dear friends.
Memorial Service will be held 6:00 pm Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Crestview Baptist Church with Rev. Artie Hubbard officiating and full military honors. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to Crestview Baptist Church 1090 Old Boiling Springs Road, Shelby, NC 28152, or Marine Corps League N.C. Foothills Detachment 1164, PO Box 2004 , Shelby, NC 28151
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Ramsey.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 2, 2019