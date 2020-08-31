1/1
Dr. Bobby Ridge Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SSHELBY- Dr. Bobby F. Ridge Sr., passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 94, in Hickory, NC. He is preceded in death by his wife Betsy Ridge; and a daughter, Toni E Ridge at birth. He is survived by his son, Bobby F. Ridge Jr. and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Toni South and Chris Ridge and wife Nicole; adopted granddaughter, Rebecca Arrowood; and great grandchildren, Kylie South, Caitlin, Connor, Braylon and Eliana Ridge.
Bobby was the pastor at Davidson Memorial Baptist Church in Shelby, NC for 34 years. He also pastored at Buffalo Baptist Tabernacle Church in Buffalo Junction, VA, and a few other churches in North Carolina. He was a member of Freedom Baptist in Hiddenite, NC. Bobby served in the Navy for 6 years, during WWII. Over his lifetime, he was a devoted servant of God, and a wonderful influence to everyone he met. We will miss this special father, papa, pastor and friend. Bobby will be available for viewing 2-4pm, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. The family will not be present during this time. A graveside service will be held 4pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Buffalo Baptist Tabernacle Church in Buffalo Junction, VA, with Rev. Robert Ohlmann and Dr. Sam Valini officiating.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Buffalo Baptist Tabernacle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved