SSHELBY- Dr. Bobby F. Ridge Sr., passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 94, in Hickory, NC. He is preceded in death by his wife Betsy Ridge; and a daughter, Toni E Ridge at birth. He is survived by his son, Bobby F. Ridge Jr. and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Toni South and Chris Ridge and wife Nicole; adopted granddaughter, Rebecca Arrowood; and great grandchildren, Kylie South, Caitlin, Connor, Braylon and Eliana Ridge.
Bobby was the pastor at Davidson Memorial Baptist Church in Shelby, NC for 34 years. He also pastored at Buffalo Baptist Tabernacle Church in Buffalo Junction, VA, and a few other churches in North Carolina. He was a member of Freedom Baptist in Hiddenite, NC. Bobby served in the Navy for 6 years, during WWII. Over his lifetime, he was a devoted servant of God, and a wonderful influence to everyone he met. We will miss this special father, papa, pastor and friend. Bobby will be available for viewing 2-4pm, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. The family will not be present during this time. A graveside service will be held 4pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Buffalo Baptist Tabernacle Church in Buffalo Junction, VA, with Rev. Robert Ohlmann and Dr. Sam Valini officiating.
