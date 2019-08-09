Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Bethlehem Temple Church
Grover, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethlehem Temple Church
Grover, NC
Bobby Swint Obituary
Mr. Bobby Swint, 65, of 1638 Woodlawn Ave. Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bethlehem Temple Church in Grover, NC. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the church and other times at the home of his sister, Brenda Swint, 618 Douglas St. Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 9, 2019
