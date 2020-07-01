Bonnie Smith
1947 - 2020
Bonnie Faye Tallent Smith, 73, of Casar, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Peak Resources Shelby.

Born in Cleveland County, on February 18, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Cecil Raleigh Tallent and Bonnie Edna Cook Tallent.
After her mother passed she was raise by her grandmother Augusta Cook. She was a retired CNA and a member of Calvary Cross Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Lee Smith I; son, Jerry Lee Smith; brother, Jackie Tallent; and sister, Evelyn Tallent.

She is survived by her son Lee Smith and wife, Tiffany of Casar; daughter, Wanda McCurry and husband Danny of Lawndale; brother, Mark Tallent of Connelly Springs; three sisters, Sandra Lail of Valdese, Debbie Smith of Valdese, and Vickie VanHorn of Connelly Springs; three grandchildren, Justin McCurry, Jordan McCurry and Hannah Smith.

Mrs. Smith will lie in state on Thursday from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Lee's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Boone officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Lying in State
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
