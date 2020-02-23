|
SHELBY- Bonnie Sue Mabry, 75, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her home. Born August 25, 1944 in Memphis, TX, she was the daughter of the late Erskine and Bonnie Mae Warren Mabry. She worked as a CNA for many years, and was a lifelong resident of Sunset, Louisiana, before moving to Shelby and calling it her home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Richter; and daughter, Georgia Carol Pugh. She is survived by her sons, Kevin Pugh and wife Carolyn of Sunset, LA, Richard Pugh Jr. and wife Stella, and Rodney Pugh, both of Shelby; daughter, Tonya Hidalgo and husband Michael of Opelousas, LA; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home in Shelby.
