Mr. Bossie Jackson, Jr., 94, passed away in Georgia on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born in Newark, NJ on August 23, 1926 to the late Ethel Lee Parish and the late Bossie Jackson, Sr.The service for Mr. Jackson will be private. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery in Shelby, NC. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.