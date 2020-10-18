Ellenboro- Boyce D. Baldwin, Sr. "B.B.", 82 passed away Friday October, 16, 2020 at Atrium Healthcare in Shelby surrounded by family.

Boyce worked at PPG for 40 years. He also enjoyed working on old cars and going to sales. Boyce had many friends and was known far and wide.

Boyce was preceded in death by his ex-wife Frances Bostic Baldwin, a son Bobby Baldwin, and a sister Geraldine Packer.

Survivors include his sons David (Celeste) Baldwin, Dwayne (Joy) Baldwin, Todd Baldwin, and Justin Smith. One sister Jo Ann (Don) Peeler.

He will be missed by his grandchildren Lauren (Tommy) Sparks, Brooke (Tim) Reen, and Tyler (Jordan) Baldwin.

Boyce will be lying in state Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 3 until 8 pm for public visitation at Egggers Funeral Home in Cliffside.

A private service will be held by the family

Arrangements are entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside





