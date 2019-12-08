|
|
Boyd Eugene Spangler, 90, of Rube Spangler Rd. in Lawndale, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at home.
Born September 23, 1929 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late A.P. "Leck" Spangler, Sr. and Vera Warlick Spangler. He was retired from Burns and Spangler and was a lifelong member of Double Shoals Baptist Church where he was a former deacon. He loved his family and all of his animals. He enjoyed farming, hunting and working. Boyd loved to watch the Atlanta Braves play ball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mable Joyce Williamson Spangler and one brother, Robert Spangler.
Survivors include two sons, Terry Spangler and wife Patricia of Connelly Springs and Todd Spangler and wife Brenda of Lawndale; daughter, Wanda Boggs and husband Kenny of Shelby; two brothers, Ray Spangler and Amos Spangler both of Shelby; two sisters, Margaret Wilson and Faye Towery both of Shelby; grandchildren, Ginger James and husband Russell, Kristen Boggs Jaeger and husband Jeff, Brandon Spangler and wife Marah, Kellie Boggs, Abbey Boggs and Justin Spangler; great grandchildren, Jordan James, Harper Spangler and Beau Jaeger; caregiver, Paula Reynolds and his beloved dog, Kinky.
The visitation will be 11:00AM until 12:00 Noon Monday at Double Shoals Baptist Church.
The funeral service will be 12:00 Noon Monday at Double Shoals Baptist Church with Dr. Brian Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Double Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Double Shoals Baptist Church, 318 Old Mill Rd. Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
