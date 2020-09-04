Bradley Lail

Bradley Shane Lail, age 30, passed away on September 2, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Michael Colton Lail and Korie Elizabeth Lail, his mother, Michelle Fitch Bridges (Clint) of Mooresboro, NC, two brothers, Brandon Henson (Ciara), Cody McCurry, a step brother and sister, Chase and Kayleigh Bridges, the mother of his children, Caitlin Oliver, his grandparents, Michael Fitch (Barbara), Donnis White, great grandmothers, Sue Fitch and Wilma Lail, uncles, Bryan Fitch (Tracy) and Larry Lail, aunts, Melanie Smith and Jessica Owens, all of Shelby, NC.
Born on February 20, 1990 in Cleveland County, Bradley was the son of the late Ambrose Carl Lail III. He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Adrian Henson, and a cousin, Dalton Fitch.
Bradley loved to fish and draw. Bradley loved life and no matter what he did he gave it his all. He was a self-made man, who taught himself welding, blueprint and tattoo design. He loved his children above all else and passed his passion of artistry on to them.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00am with a visitation held one hour prior. A burial will be held at the Church Cemetery after the funeral service.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.