Brandon Lee
MOORESBORO - Brandon Ray Lee, age 17, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Born in Cleveland County on November 13, 2002 he was the son of Jack Lee and the late Sheree Swink Lee. He was a student Chase High School. Brandon was full of life and enjoyed fishing, swimming and had a love for music and his hair. He always spent his time outdoors and playing with his brothers.

In addition to his mother Brandon is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dannie Ray Canipe.

Brandon is survived by his father Jack Lee and Jack's girlfriend Tori, four brothers Mason Lee, Zac, Nathan, and Kody all of Mooresboro, two sisters Kamiryn of the home and Bethany Lee Weston and her husband William of Lincolnton, one niece Emma Weston, three uncles, two aunts, and his two grandmothers, Rebecca Canipe and Jackie Mathis and one grandfather, Robert Swink, and many close family members and friends.

Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 14 2020 at 2:00 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Jeff Queen. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00pm at the Funeral Home.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Lee.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
