Brenda Daniel Arrowood, age 78, of Forest City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.
She was the daughter of the late Howard and Maude McCluney Daniel. She was also preceded in death by her husband Fred Arrowood, brother Glenn Daniel, and sister-in-law Dr. Lucille H. Daniel.
Brenda spent the last 45 years teaching quilting in Rutherford, Cleveland, and Spartanburg Counties. Her love for the art she learned from her mother will continue through the many people she has taught over the years. She was also the owner and operator of Schoolhouse Quilts and vended at quilt shows across the southeast.
Brenda cherished her family. She is survived by her daughter Shay Guffey and husband Larry and daughter Shawn Parker; grandchildren Jared Guffey and wife Alyssa, Hunter Parker and wife Ansley, Ethan Parker and girlfriend Ciara Packett, Karsyn Guffey, and Brandon Smith; and great grandchildren Keaton Parker and Brady Parker. Also surviving Mrs. Arrowood are special nieces, nephews, and cousins. Brenda also leaves behind very special quilting friends.
A private family service will be held at a later time.
Crowe's Mortuary and Chapel is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Foothills Quilters Guild PO Box 3052, Shelby, NC 28151 to aide philanthropic projects.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 2, 2020