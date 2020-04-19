|
Brenda Joyce Dixon Blalock, 76, of Sunny Street, Shelby, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover, Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on January 2, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Ira Nelson Dixon and Leila Proyer Dixon. She was retired after 32 years of service from Cleveland Regional Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Melinda Leigh and Michelle Smith; a grandson, Scott Smith and three sisters, Diane, Kay and Arlene.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Royce Bill Blalock; two daughters, Tammy Sarratt and husband, Matthew of Shelby and Jackie Harrison of Greenville, Texas; six grandchildren, John Bridges, Jeannie Zurita, Andy Bridges, John Andrew Harrison, Jack Smith and Colin Sarratt; seven great-grandchildren, Joseph, Anthony, Bryson, Brooklyn, Will, Emmalin and Koleby.
A private graveside will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Matthew Sarratt officiating.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020