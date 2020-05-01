Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Brenda Burris Obituary
BELMONT - Brenda Louise Burris, 69, Belmont, NC, was born to the late Fred and Gertrude Burris on May 11, 1950 in Mt. Holly, NC. She departed on Monday, April 27, 2020 at home with her family. "Bren", as she was affectionately called, was preceded in death by her siblings: James, Eva, Abraham, and Linda.

She graduated from Belmont Senior High School in 1969. She worked at R. L. Stowe Mills for 15 years.

She leaves to cherish the memories: Children: Chateau, Emillio, and Preston; Grandchildren: Regina, Jontavius, Monteka, and LeKeon; Great-grandchildren: Jontavius , Qui'Mahni, Aubrie, LeKeon Jr., Raegan, Jaylen, and Jayda; Great-Aunts: Minnie and Annabelle; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

Services are entrusted to Richmond Funeral Home & Cremation.
Published in Shelby Star on May 1, 2020
