Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church
4520 Old Mocksville Rd
Salisbury, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church
4520 Old Mocksville Rd
Salisbury, NC
1942 - 2020
Brenda Carter Obituary
SALISBURY - Brenda Sweezy Carter, 77, passed away, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury.

She was born April 22, 1942 in Cleveland Co. to the late Franklin Curtis Sweezy and Lula Sophia Poole Sweezy.
Brenda was a RN at Rowan Memorial Hospital spending most of her time in ICU for most of her working career. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going on vacations with them, she enjoyed doing meals on wheels and being involved with her church Mt. Tabor, she loved her family, church, volunteering, and cats Brenda also loved singing in the church choir, when her hearing allowed.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Nesbit Carter, son Gary Brian Carter, brothers, McCellan Sweezy, Milbern Ward Sweezy, and sister, Vernie Lou Philbeck, Those left to cherish her memory, her son Jason Robert Carter, three sisters, Annie Lois Edwards, Doris Werling, Nancy Ruth McSwain, two brothers, Gerald Sweezy, and F.C. Sweezy.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church with Rev. Kris Mares officiating, burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park.

Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 4520 Old Mocksville Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144.

Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 5, 2020
