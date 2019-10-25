Home

Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Brenda England


1950 - 2019
Brenda England Obituary
SHELBY- Brenda Faye England, 69, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Cleveland House in Shelby. She was born on August 12, 1950 in Cleveland County to the late James Harrison and Maude Faye Maney England.
Brenda was preceded in death by her brothers James England, Austin England.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons Charles "Charlie" Thomas Barber, Jr., Jimmy Wayne of Nashville, TN; daughters Rhonda Faye Barber of Gastonia, Patricia Looper and husband Timothy Michael Looper of Shelby; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.
Brenda's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City with Pastor Ken Abraham officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rhema Outreach, 602 Stater Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 25, 2019
