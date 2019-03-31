|
|
SHELBY- Brenda Wray Ledford Gettys, age 74, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Atrium-Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on September 16, 1944 she was the daughter of the late Ben C.O. Ledford and wife Ophelia Haynes Ledford. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Brenda worked with the Senior Center in Shelby and was an avid reader, who was rarely seen without a book in hand.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jerry R. Gettys and one sister, Jewel Paxton.
Brenda is survived by two daughters; Alison Gettys Godsey of Advance and Jennifer Gettys Walton and one granddaughter, Abigail Lauren Hudson both of Farmington as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held 2pm Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with Dr. Eric Davis officiating burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1pm until 2 pm in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or Hopes Chest 1042 Sam Lattimore Road, Shelby, NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Gettys.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 31, 2019