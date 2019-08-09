|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Brenda Jean Morrison, 78, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on August 06, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain, NC. She was born in Gaston County, NC, to the late Stonewall Matthew Scates and Elizabeth Athalee Morton Scates and was preceded in death by one sister and one brother, Jerry Ramsey and Steve Scates. Brenda was a longtime member of Kings Mountain First Church of the Nazarene. She loved watching cardinals, reading and decorating. Brenda was a wonderful friend to many people. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Brenda will be missed dearly by her loving family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Husband: Walter Morrison, of the home; Daughters: Melissa Dawn M. Fannin and husband, Lewis Kenneth, Kings Mountain, NC, Gina Darlene Morrison Kurley and husband, Sam, Kings Mountain, NC; Son: Terry Winston Morrison, Cherryville, NC; Siblings: Margie S. Hester and husband, Hillard, Cherryville, NC; Butch Scates and wife Pat, Bessemer City, NC and Dottie Towery and husband, Ed, Mount Holly, NC and Sor' Scates, Orlando FL; 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at KM First Church of the Nazarene with Pastors Dickie Spargo and Jeffrey Wilson officiating
VISITATION: Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at KM First Church of the Nazarene
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery
MEMORIALS: Hospice of Cleveland County at 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 9, 2019