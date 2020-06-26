Brenda Johnson

Brenda Kay Geter Johnson 68 passed away Friday June 19, 2020.
The funeral service will be held Saturday June 27, 2020 at 10:30am at Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church. There will be a public viewing from 10:00am-10:30am at the church.
www.allenmitchellfuneralhome.com
Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 26, 2020.