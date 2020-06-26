Brenda Johnson
Brenda Kay Geter Johnson 68 passed away Friday June 19, 2020.

The funeral service will be held Saturday June 27, 2020 at 10:30am at Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church. There will be a public viewing from 10:00am-10:30am at the church.
www.allenmitchellfuneralhome.com

Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Viewing
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mitchell Funeral Home, Inc.
334 1st Street SW
Hickory, NC 28062
(828) 328-3180
