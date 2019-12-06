|
Ms. Brenda Ann Cross Jones-Agnew, 74, of 215 Shadetree Drive, Lawndale, NC, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at her home. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on August 3, 1945 to the late Sterling Cross and Olillian Baccus Cross.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Walls Memorial Baptist Church in Shelby, NC. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 11:30 AM at the church.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 6, 2019