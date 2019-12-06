Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Walls Memorial Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Walls Memorial Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
Ms. Brenda Ann Cross Jones-Agnew, 74, of 215 Shadetree Drive, Lawndale, NC, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at her home. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on August 3, 1945 to the late Sterling Cross and Olillian Baccus Cross.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Walls Memorial Baptist Church in Shelby, NC. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 11:30 AM at the church.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 6, 2019
