Brenda Littlejohn

SHELBY- Ms. Brenda Black Littlejohn, 73, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby, NC. She was born on October 18, 1947 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Eli Black, Sr. and the late Geneva Hopper Black.
The funeral service for Ms. Littlejohn will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 2:15 PM on Tuesday. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery in Shelby, NC. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.