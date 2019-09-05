|
|
KINGS MOUNTIAN - Brenda Conner Lovelace, 68 of Conners Drive, Kings Mountain passed away, Monday, September 2, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
Born August 16, 1951 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Dores Wilbur Conner and Mary Rozelle Ledford Conner. Brenda was retired from Bells Poultry and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Kings Mountain.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter Wayne Lovelace and two brothers, Jerry and George Conner.
Survivors include her son, John Lovelace and wife, Andrea of Casar; a brother, Jack Conner of Kings Mountain and two sisters, Martha Costner and Sarah Conner both of Kings Mountain.
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Friday at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Brackett officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 5, 2019