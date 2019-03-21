|
WACO - Brenda Lee Kunkel Lutz, age 74, of Waco passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Wendover Hospice, Shelby. She was born February 19, 1945 in York County, Pennsylvania to the late John H. and Pauline Danner Kunkel.
She was a member of Waco Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir. She was also a volunteer with the Cancer Center.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Horace Eli Lutz; brother, James Kunkel; son Tim Miller.
She is survived by her sons, Jack Miller II, Roger Miller, and Michael Miller; stepson, Jason Heath Lutz; brothers, John Kunkel, Joel Kunkel, Julian Kunkel, and Dale Kunkel; sisters, Johanna Combes, and Joan DeWolf; 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Waco Baptist Church with Dr. Harold Fite officiating.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 prior to her service at the church.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Waco Baptist Church, 262 N. Main St Waco, NC 28169 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby, NC 28150
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 21, 2019