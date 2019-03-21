Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
704-435-6711
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Waco Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Lutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Lutz


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Lutz Obituary
WACO - Brenda Lee Kunkel Lutz, age 74, of Waco passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Wendover Hospice, Shelby. She was born February 19, 1945 in York County, Pennsylvania to the late John H. and Pauline Danner Kunkel.

She was a member of Waco Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir. She was also a volunteer with the Cancer Center.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Horace Eli Lutz; brother, James Kunkel; son Tim Miller.

She is survived by her sons, Jack Miller II, Roger Miller, and Michael Miller; stepson, Jason Heath Lutz; brothers, John Kunkel, Joel Kunkel, Julian Kunkel, and Dale Kunkel; sisters, Johanna Combes, and Joan DeWolf; 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Waco Baptist Church with Dr. Harold Fite officiating.

Family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 prior to her service at the church.

Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to Waco Baptist Church, 262 N. Main St Waco, NC 28169 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby, NC 28150

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now