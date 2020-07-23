Brenda McMullen

SHELBY - Brenda Kay McMullen, 70, passed away on July 21, 2020 at Atrium Health in Shelby.
She was born in Pratt, Kansas, to the late George Elwyn and Lola Norrida Davis McMullen and was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Farris and a nephew, George Michael Eberwein. Brenda moved from Pueblo Colorado to North Carolina in 1970.
She worked for the telephone company for seven years, in manufacturing for a year and then began a twenty-eight year career in the grocery business. Brenda was a member of Family Worship Center in Kings Mountain. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her special granddaughter, Solara Yarger.
Survivors include daughters, Tammy Johnson (Joseph) of the home and Christie Jackson (Bryan) Grover; sister, Kathy McMullen, Colorado; grandchildren, Jade Kessler (Ryan) of California, Kaylee Yarger (Gary), Kings Mountain, Landice Truett, Shelby, Maysa Jackson, Grover, Misty Herndon (Gerald), Florida, Christopher White, Kings Mountain and Nicholas Johnson, Charlotte; great-grandchildren: Solara Yarger, Xander White, Jensen White, Karoline Herndon, Katheryne Herndon and Kennadie Herndon; special niece and nephew, Brian Eberwein, WI and Amy Eberwein, CO; special pets, Chyna and Negan.
The family will be at the home of Tammy and Joe Johnson at 103 Seven Hawks Trail, Shelby and welcome visitors to drop in.
