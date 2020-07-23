1/1
Brenda McMullen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Brenda Kay McMullen, 70, passed away on July 21, 2020 at Atrium Health in Shelby.

She was born in Pratt, Kansas, to the late George Elwyn and Lola Norrida Davis McMullen and was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Farris and a nephew, George Michael Eberwein. Brenda moved from Pueblo Colorado to North Carolina in 1970.

She worked for the telephone company for seven years, in manufacturing for a year and then began a twenty-eight year career in the grocery business. Brenda was a member of Family Worship Center in Kings Mountain. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her special granddaughter, Solara Yarger.

Survivors include daughters, Tammy Johnson (Joseph) of the home and Christie Jackson (Bryan) Grover; sister, Kathy McMullen, Colorado; grandchildren, Jade Kessler (Ryan) of California, Kaylee Yarger (Gary), Kings Mountain, Landice Truett, Shelby, Maysa Jackson, Grover, Misty Herndon (Gerald), Florida, Christopher White, Kings Mountain and Nicholas Johnson, Charlotte; great-grandchildren: Solara Yarger, Xander White, Jensen White, Karoline Herndon, Katheryne Herndon and Kennadie Herndon; special niece and nephew, Brian Eberwein, WI and Amy Eberwein, CO; special pets, Chyna and Negan.

The family will be at the home of Tammy and Joe Johnson at 103 Seven Hawks Trail, Shelby and welcome visitors to drop in.

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved