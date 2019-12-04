|
GROVER - Brenda Turner Owens, 73, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at her home.
A native of Cherokee County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Marvin "Bill" and Jeanette Mullinax Turner.
She was a faithful and active member of Faith Baptist Church, and worked 30 years as waitress, at the City Restaurant, and six years at Shelby Café. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Mike Owens, of the home; sons, Rev. Johnny Owens and wife Vondia of Shelby, and Keith Owens and wife Bonnie of Grover; daughters, Tina Haskin and husband Clyde and Melissa Huffstetler and husband Tommy, both of Grover; sisters, Katherine Owens and husband
Roger of Shelby, Patricia Cook and husband Floyd of Boiling Springs, Linda McClain and husband John of Blacksburg, and Janice Sue McElroy of Jacksonville, Fla; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 3pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. J. Barry Goodman and Rev. Johnny Owens officiating.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, in the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2738 S. Post Road, Shelby, NC 28152
Funeral services are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 4, 2019