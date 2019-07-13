|
Brenda McNeilly Williams, 74, of Casar, the youngest of fourteen children, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Born on February 19, 1945, in Cleveland County, to the late Andrew Grayson McNeilly and Blanche Hoyle McNeilly. She was retired from Reliance Electric. Brenda had a great love for cooking for family, friends and through her catering business, Heavenly Creations. She had an even greater love for sharing the gospel of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a faithful and active member of Big Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by and infant son, David Sherrill Chapman; four brothers, Ralph, Rayford, Quinton and Jerry McNeilly; and six sisters, Pauline Brackett, Buna Canipe, Daphine Canipe, Edith Hastings, Martha Wilson, and an infant sister.
She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Donald Williams; two sons, Mark Chapman and wife, Tabatha of Casar and Ben Chapman and wife, Kim of Shelby; daughter, Sharon Brackett and husband Harrill of Casar; brother, Donald McNeilly of Casar; two sisters, Josie Huffman of Casar and Eloise Martin of Valdese; eight grandchildren, Whitney Cannon, Brittany Waters, Heather Chapman, Sarah Chapman, Kelsey Blanton, Alex Chapman, Trinity Chapman and Tylar Hoyle; and seven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 3:00 PM at Big Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Scott officiating.
The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Big Springs Baptist Church, 534 Big Springs Ch. Rd., Ellenboro, NC 28040.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on July 13, 2019