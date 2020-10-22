1/1
Brian Putnam
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Brian E. Putnam, 63, died Saturday, October 17, 2020. A native of Cleveland County, he is the son of Jim and Pat Putnam of Shelby. Brian was a 1975 graduate of Crest High School, and a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill. He worked at Putnam Distributors for many years, and was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. He was known as an animal rescuer, coached basketball for many years at the YMCA, and was active participant in the success of The City Golf Course. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Penny Putnam of Shelby; niece, Elaina Putnam of Shelby; cousin, Chuck Jones of Blacksburg; and Jacob Pennington, who was like a son. The family would like to thank his caregivers for their love and care they extended, Allen and Nakia Laney and Ken McClean. Funeral services will be held 3pm, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Trexler officiating. The family will receive friends, in the foyer of the church, following the service. A private family burial has already taken place in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC or Mt. Sinai Baptist Church building fund, 1227 Mt. Sinai Church Road, Shelby, NC 28152

A live stream of the service will be available on the churches website at
https://www.mtsinaibaptist.net/

For those attending the service masks will be available courtesy of the church.

FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center

ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved