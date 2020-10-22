Brian Putnam

SHELBY - Brian E. Putnam, 63, died Saturday, October 17, 2020. A native of Cleveland County, he is the son of Jim and Pat Putnam of Shelby. Brian was a 1975 graduate of Crest High School, and a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill. He worked at Putnam Distributors for many years, and was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. He was known as an animal rescuer, coached basketball for many years at the YMCA, and was active participant in the success of The City Golf Course. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Penny Putnam of Shelby; niece, Elaina Putnam of Shelby; cousin, Chuck Jones of Blacksburg; and Jacob Pennington, who was like a son. The family would like to thank his caregivers for their love and care they extended, Allen and Nakia Laney and Ken McClean. Funeral services will be held 3pm, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Trexler officiating. The family will receive friends, in the foyer of the church, following the service. A private family burial has already taken place in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC or Mt. Sinai Baptist Church building fund, 1227 Mt. Sinai Church Road, Shelby, NC 28152
A live stream of the service will be available on the churches website athttps://www.mtsinaibaptist.net/
For those attending the service masks will be available courtesy of the church.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
