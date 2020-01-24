|
|
H. Bruce Edmondson, age 63 of Grover, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Frances W. Edmondson of the home, three daughters, Tandie, Tanya Dee, and Teresa, six grandchildren, Kale, Kaleb, Dorian, Billy, Tyler, and Brandon, a brother, Ricky, and a sister, Debra.
Born May 14, 1956 in Cleveland County, Bruce was the son of Gladys Allen Edmondson and the late Billy Gene Edmondson.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm conducted by Rev. Tim Trexler.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 24, 2020