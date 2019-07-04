|
SHELBY - Bruce "Jed" Page, 76, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Cleveland Co., he was born to the late Alton and Mittie Hamrick Page.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was a member of New Buffalo Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved old western movies. He loved baseball and especially his Atlanta Braves.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Connie Williams and brother Wayne Page. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Brenda Davis Page, of the home; sons Raymond Page and wife Barbara of Ellenboro and Robert Page and wife Kim of Mooresboro; daughter Tammy Izzi and husband Joey of Shelby; brother Steve Page and wife Kay of Shelby; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Buffalo Baptist Church with Rev. Adam Greene officiating.
A graveside service will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Shelby, NC 28150
