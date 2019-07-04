Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Buffalo Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Page


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Page Obituary
SHELBY - Bruce "Jed" Page, 76, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his residence.

A native of Cleveland Co., he was born to the late Alton and Mittie Hamrick Page.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was a member of New Buffalo Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved old western movies. He loved baseball and especially his Atlanta Braves.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Connie Williams and brother Wayne Page. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Brenda Davis Page, of the home; sons Raymond Page and wife Barbara of Ellenboro and Robert Page and wife Kim of Mooresboro; daughter Tammy Izzi and husband Joey of Shelby; brother Steve Page and wife Kay of Shelby; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Buffalo Baptist Church with Rev. Adam Greene officiating.

A graveside service will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Shelby, NC 28150

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now