Bryant Alexander Poole, loving son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, of Asheville, NC, passed away May 16, at the age of 71. Bryant was born on September 16, 1948, in Shelby, NC, to Forrest and Hilda (Ivester) Poole. He is survived by a son, Christian Poole, wife Sally, and grandson Rye, a daughter, Laura Moore, and grandchildren Gavin and Kaitlyn, siblings Clark Poole, Keith Poole, and Tierney Poole Fairchild, nieces and nephews Macey Fairchild, Maegan Fairchild, Ian Poole, Bill Poole and Allyson Hutchby.
Bryant graduated from Shelby High School in 1965 and attended La Fayette St. United Methodist Church, where he was active in Boy Scouts of America and Sea Explorers. He graduated from Western Carolina University in 1969, with a degree in Music Education. While attending WCU he was active in concert choir, marching band, concert band, and Delta Sigma Phi and Kappa Kappa Psi fraternities. After graduation, he enjoyed a successful career as a band director in Tryon, NC, Lumberton, NC, and Atlanta, GA. After his band directing career, Mr. Poole earned a Masters in Counseling from the University of Georgia, and became a counselor in the Atlanta area.
Bryant had a passion for many things, including music, building and playing acoustic guitar, woodworking, whitewater kayaking, and camping. He was an avid trout fisherman and photographer. Bryant's mission in life after retirement was working with his King Charles Spaniel dog named Piper. He and Piper worked at Mission Healthcare's "Paws on a Mission" in Asheville as a therapy team for adult and pediatric cancer patients.
During his retirement years, he became very active in the Tai Chi and Ponderers' communities in Asheville, NC. Bryant was always known for his compassionate spirit in all he did, and his desire to help others in all walks of life. Bryant's biggest joy in life was his family, and the many happy times they shared will always be remembered. He was a true, gentle man.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Published in Shelby Star on May 27, 2020