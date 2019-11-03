|
|
Cecil "Buddy" Harold Self Sr. a son of the late Roy Bryant Self and Lottie Waters Self passed away on November 2, 2019. He was born in Shelby and grew up there.
Buddy served his country four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He attended Gardner Webb.
Buddy was the knitting manager for Cleveland Mills in Lawndale for thirty-seven years until his retirement. He was a member of Lawndale Masonic Lodge #486 for over fifty years.
He is survived by his wife of fifty seven years Gladys Ledford Self; two sons, Cecil Self, Jr. and wife Leigh Ann and Matt Self and wife Danielle; four grandchildren, Drew Self, Jake Self, Abby Self and Cooper Self; one brother Lloyd Self and two brothers-in-law, Andy Ledford and Arthur Ledford and wife Judy.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister Ruth Spurling.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston, NC.
The funeral service be at 2:00 PM on Monday in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Kilby officiating.
The burial will follow in the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to , 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215-3220
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 3, 2019