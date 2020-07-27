1/
Buddy Wayne "Bud" Mull
Buddy Wayne "Bud" MullBuddy Wayne "Bud" Mull, 80, husband of Rachel Champion Mull for 57 years, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Mr. Mull was born in Shelby, NC to the late Sanford and Bessie Pheagin Mull. He was a member of Crosswell First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and usher. Bud loved to visit Gatlinburg and Myrtle Beach. One of his greatest joys was being known as Papa Bud to his grands, friends, and family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Chris Mull and wife Meghan; a daughter, Stacy McAtee and husband Kevin; two sisters, Kathy Callahan and husband Mike, and Brenda Allen; two grandchildren, Krystin Vargo and husband Mark, and Skyler McAtee; and two great-grandchildren, Ace Vargo and Stella Vargo. He was predeceased by a brother, Bob Mull; and a sister, Diane Blankenship.
Funeral services will be 2 o'clock Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the church, followed by burial in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Fletcher Funeral Service


Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:45 PM
Crosswell First Baptist Church
JUL
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Crosswell First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
