Buddy Wayne "Bud" MullBuddy Wayne "Bud" Mull, 80, husband of Rachel Champion Mull for 57 years, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Mr. Mull was born in Shelby, NC to the late Sanford and Bessie Pheagin Mull. He was a member of Crosswell First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and usher. Bud loved to visit Gatlinburg and Myrtle Beach. One of his greatest joys was being known as Papa Bud to his grands, friends, and family.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Chris Mull and wife Meghan; a daughter, Stacy McAtee and husband Kevin; two sisters, Kathy Callahan and husband Mike, and Brenda Allen; two grandchildren, Krystin Vargo and husband Mark, and Skyler McAtee; and two great-grandchildren, Ace Vargo and Stella Vargo. He was predeceased by a brother, Bob Mull; and a sister, Diane Blankenship.

Funeral services will be 2 o'clock Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the church, followed by burial in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Fletcher Funeral Service





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store