|
|
SHELBY - Bunnie Byers Allen, 89, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Atrium Health in Shelby.
A native of Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late P.W. and Mabel Eades Byers. She was a member of Westview Baptist Church, and an avid Shelby Football and various other sports fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Pearley" Allen; son, Robin Allen; daughter, Joreka Allen Benson; and six brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughters, Faila Allen of Black Mountain, and Lynn Allen Hall and husband Mark of Conover; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1pm, in Sunset Cemetery, with Dr. Rick Bowling officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center.
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 19, 2019