Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bunnie Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bunnie Allen


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bunnie Allen Obituary
SHELBY - Bunnie Byers Allen, 89, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Atrium Health in Shelby.

A native of Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late P.W. and Mabel Eades Byers. She was a member of Westview Baptist Church, and an avid Shelby Football and various other sports fan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Pearley" Allen; son, Robin Allen; daughter, Joreka Allen Benson; and six brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughters, Faila Allen of Black Mountain, and Lynn Allen Hall and husband Mark of Conover; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1pm, in Sunset Cemetery, with Dr. Rick Bowling officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center.

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bunnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now