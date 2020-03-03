|
|
Buren Amon Dale, Jr., 68, of Wards Gap Road, Casar, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at White Oak Manor, Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on June 9, 1951, he was the son of the late Amon Dale and Mary Lou Ivester Dale. He was retired from the NC Department of Transportation after 25 years and was of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Henry Dale.
Survivors include two sisters, Mildred Gibson and husband, Eugene of Hickory and Frances Dale Starnes and husband, Junior of Caldwell County; five brothers, Joe Dale and wife, Brenda of Caldwell County, Garfield Dale and wife, Sue of Casar, Gene Dale and wife, Sabrina of Brookford, Walter Dale and wife, Diane of Casar and Arnold Dale and wife Paula of Hickory and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The funeral service will he held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Keith Fulbright officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 3, 2020