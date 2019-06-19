|
SHELBY - Robert "Butch" Clapper passed away peacefully in his home on June 14, 2019. Born on April 24, 1954, Butch was raised in the village of West Glenville, NY. He was loved by his family, fellow church members, his co-workers, and all who knew him. Butch was a dedicated employee of K-Mart for 42 years. He loved playing soccer when he was younger, helping with handicap bowling as an adult, and keeping up with his church families (First Reformed Church of West Glenville, NY and Elizabeth Baptist in Shelby, NC).
Butch is preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Clapper; and his sisters Agnes Clapper and Roberta Clapper Varriale. Butch is survived by his mother, Emeline MacFee Clapper; his nephew Richard Varriale Jr. and wife Shannon; and his brother-in-law Richard Varriale Sr. and wife Gayle.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10:00 am in the sanctuary of Elizabeth Baptist Church. The family will receive friends immediately after the service. A private interment will be held at a future date in West Glenville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Elizabeth Baptist Church, 301 North Post Road, Shelby NC 28152
