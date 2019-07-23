|
|
SHELBY - Lester Walker "Butch" Lail, age 76, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on December 4, 1942 he was the son of the late Lester Pinkney and Edna Walker Lail. Butch was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church, where he was a former Sunday school teacher and deacon. Butch retired from Duke Energy after 37 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. In addition to his parents, Butch is preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Lail and Jerry Lail; and three sisters, Betty Philbeck, Fay Tesseneer, Francis Greene.
Butch is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Angel Lail; a son, Jeff Lail and wife Joy of Cherryville; a grandson, Hunter Lail; two sisters, Martha Causby of Grover and Dianne Brackett and husband Wayne of Shelby; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Buffalo Baptist Church with Rev. Macky Turner and Rev. Jerry Lail officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Buffalo Baptist Church 108 Buffalo Church Road, Shelby NC 28150 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on July 23, 2019