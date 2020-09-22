Shelby- Caleb Fraser Ledbetter, age 15, passed away on September 20, 2020 at his home. Born in Cleveland County on September 8, 2005 he was the son of Jason Edward and Kimberly Walker Ledbetter of Shelby. Caleb was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church, where he was a member of the youth group and a 3 year State Bible Drill winner. He was a freshman at Crest High School and was active on the Crest Middle School Baseball team. Caleb enjoyed sports such as basketball and baseball and being with his family. Caleb is preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, Leroy Walker and paternal grandmother, Helen Whitaker Ledbetter.
In addition to his parents, Caleb is survived by brothers Benjamin Ledbetter, Jackson Ledbetter, and his twin brother, Brett Ledbetter all of the home; maternal grandmother, Pat Walker of Lakeland Fl.; paternal grandfather, Dan Ledbetter of Shelby; and other loving family, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Flint Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Shane Kirby officiating, Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the Family Life Center on Thursday from 1:00 pm until 2:40 pm.
Due to COVID-19 restriction, mask and social distancing will be required.
Memorials can be made to: Flint Hill Baptist Church, 2207 Flint Hill Church Road, Shelby NC 28152.
