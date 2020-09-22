My heart broke when I heard Caleb had left us to go be with the Lord. He was definitely one of the neatest kids I have ever met. He always had a smile on his face and was always fun to be around. Caleb definitely touched many lives and will be truly missed. May the family find peace and comfort knowing that he is in the presence of Jesus and will be standing at the gates of heaven one day to greet us all.

God Bless

Mike Brown (Turner and Maddox)

Mike Brown

Friend