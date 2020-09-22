1/1
Caleb Ledbetter
2005 - 2020
{ "" }
Shelby- Caleb Fraser Ledbetter, age 15, passed away on September 20, 2020 at his home. Born in Cleveland County on September 8, 2005 he was the son of Jason Edward and Kimberly Walker Ledbetter of Shelby. Caleb was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church, where he was a member of the youth group and a 3 year State Bible Drill winner. He was a freshman at Crest High School and was active on the Crest Middle School Baseball team. Caleb enjoyed sports such as basketball and baseball and being with his family. Caleb is preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, Leroy Walker and paternal grandmother, Helen Whitaker Ledbetter.
In addition to his parents, Caleb is survived by brothers Benjamin Ledbetter, Jackson Ledbetter, and his twin brother, Brett Ledbetter all of the home; maternal grandmother, Pat Walker of Lakeland Fl.; paternal grandfather, Dan Ledbetter of Shelby; and other loving family, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Flint Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Shane Kirby officiating, Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the Family Life Center on Thursday from 1:00 pm until 2:40 pm.
Due to COVID-19 restriction, mask and social distancing will be required.
Memorials can be made to: Flint Hill Baptist Church, 2207 Flint Hill Church Road, Shelby NC 28152.
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com


Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Family Life Center
SEP
24
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Flint Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
39 entries
September 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Caleb. I am praying for you and your family. He was a great guy. He always made me smile in choir. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers! Again I'm so sorry for your loss!!! Love , Glo
Gloria Tessneer
Friend
September 21, 2020
Sweet Caleb- your smile would light up a room! We are so thankful Mason had the privilege to become such close friends with you through baseball and school. Jason, Kimberly, and boys- we love you all and pray that God will give you comfort and strength during this most difficult time.
Kelli Simmons
September 21, 2020
The Hollifield’s are so very sorry. You are all in our thoughts and prayers
Rick Hollifield
Friend
September 21, 2020
Caleb was a fine young man who loved his family and friends. He was a great baseball player who truly loved the game and was well liked by all of his teammates. He had SMILE that could light up a room. I really enjoyed watching him and his brother play baseball with my son Trae at the YMCA. He will be missed dearly and he will never be forgotten by me and my family. Thoughts and Prayers for his family, friends and fellow teammates past and present .
William Patterson
Neighbor
September 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am so so sorry this has happened. No words can ever help with a child that has been loss. My heart aches and breaks for all of you. Just know that I am thinking and praying for you guys Rest in peace sweet Caleb
Shelly Miller
Friend
September 21, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
September 21, 2020
shocking news. we have been away 4 years now and its seems like yesterday seeing those guys grow up. we are so very sorry and have no true words for this. so many special days of travel ball that we will never forget. we love you guys and will pray for you. The Comptons
shane compton
Friend
September 21, 2020
Caleb always had a smile on his face, was very genuine and a great friend and teammate to many. Rest In Peace Caleb! Your buddies will keep your memory alive and will always have you watching over them! To the Ledbetter family, I am So sorry for your loss !
Kat Ayotte
Friend
September 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Jace enjoyed playing baseball with Caleb and he will forever be part of the team.
Lesly Gibbon
Friend
September 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My words cannot begin to help. Peace be with you.
Guy Suttle
Teacher
September 21, 2020
Caleb went to school with me. He was a great person and he was very silly. Prayers for the family
Kamari Strong
Classmate
September 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
September 21, 2020
Jason and Kimberly my heart is so heavy for you and the rest of the family. You are in our prayers.
We love you all.
Kim and Robert jr. Ledbetter
Family
September 21, 2020
Did not know Caleb, but because he was your son, he was great. Remember how loving your family were.
Itsy Wells
Neighbor
September 21, 2020
Caleb will be greatly missed by many. He always made people smile and laugh and his laughter was contagious. We will be praying for the family and asking for God's comfort and peace during this time.
Randy, Glinda and Brianna Weaver
Friend
September 21, 2020
Joel Wesson
September 21, 2020
Nice young man. Prayers for the family
Linda Thomas
Neighbor
September 21, 2020
Caleb Was always Positive never a day that went by without seeing a big smile on his face. I’m going to remember the times You always made fun of my laugh in middle School❤ Prayers sent to The Family and Friends.
Cherish Boyles Sanders
Friend
September 21, 2020
Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light. Matthew 11: 25-30
Roger Harris
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Judy Wall
September 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.We all know caleb is up there living his life with the lord and there is nothing work with that either and i will be keeping the whole family in prayer
nathan goins
Friend
September 21, 2020
Caleb was a wonderful person he was an amazing baseball player and he was always respectful to people. His family has my deepest sympathies and prayers for comfort through this and for days and years to come. God bless you all.
marissa goins
Friend
September 21, 2020
Such a nice respectful young man always had a smile on his face got to know this young man through the game he loved baseball he was such a good player could play any position He will truly b missed my heart prayers are with the family during this difficult Time
Benjy Benton
Friend
September 21, 2020
Prayers for healing and for Strength. Cole, Melody and I send hugs and our love! Our thoughts and prayers are with you for Today and the days to come. Caleb will forever be in our hearts. He was a good kid who always had a smile on his face every time I saw him. Even when he was little.
Kristina Cooper
Friend
September 21, 2020
I am so saddened by the passing of such a young boy. Jason, Kimberly and the whole family just know you are loved and I wish I could be there with you guys.
Candy Gladwin
Family
September 21, 2020
I had the pleasure of teaching Caleb in Agriculture at Crest Middle School. He was truly an exceptional young man and was always bringing fun to my classroom. His family has my deepest sympathies and prayers for comfort through this and for days and years to come. God bless you all.
Rebecca McSwain
Teacher
September 21, 2020
You use to always make me laugh and I remember when I came to watch your game bc I told u I would
kasha Wade
Friend
September 21, 2020
Caleb was one of my very first students when I student taught in 4th grade at BSE. Both he and Brett were such a joy to have in the class! They definitely kept me on my toes and always had me laughing. I'm am so so so sorry for this loss, as I know it is tremendous. Caleb has and will continue to leave a lasting impact on this world. I am praying urgently for your family.
Rebecca Burgess
Teacher
September 21, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss . I’m keeping you in my thoughts and prayers .
Rhonda Mitchell
Friend
September 21, 2020
So sorry to here that news! Your family will be in our prayers!
Jane Hoke
September 21, 2020
Prayers for the whole family. I am so sorry to hear about Caleb. Caleb and Brett never ceases to put a smile on my face.
Beth Hamrick
Friend
September 21, 2020
My heart broke when I heard Caleb had left us to go be with the Lord. He was definitely one of the neatest kids I have ever met. He always had a smile on his face and was always fun to be around. Caleb definitely touched many lives and will be truly missed. May the family find peace and comfort knowing that he is in the presence of Jesus and will be standing at the gates of heaven one day to greet us all.
God Bless
Mike Brown (Turner and Maddox)
Mike Brown
Friend
September 21, 2020
No words can express the loss your feeling. We are praying for you all and love you!
Amy Powell
Friend
September 21, 2020
With heartfelt condolences the Adams' family sends healing prayers and comforting hugs. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time of sorrow.

Blessings to the Ledbetter family and C/O 2024
Jamara Adams
Friend
September 21, 2020
Caleb was such a sweet boy. He was very respectful when he would come through the cafeteria line at CMS. Although my heart is heavy, I rejoice in knowing that he is now with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Praying for each and everyone of you...Ms. Keshya
Keshya Huff
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
I did not personally know you! I remember seeing you thought the halls at crest middle school! But I did know many people that thought very highly of you! You will for sure be missed. Fly high
Gracie Mcswain
Friend
September 21, 2020
September 21, 2020
With heartbroken tears I would like to offer prayers for the entire family and all of the lives that were touched by Caleb
Gina Greene
Friend
