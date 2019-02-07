|
|
SHELBY - Calvin McLain Blalock, age 93, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Stanly County on October 8, 1925 he was the son of the late Walter Black and Esther Mae Kirk Blalock. Calvin was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church for over fifty-five years, where he served on the Church Council for a number of terms and was a member of the chancel choir and various committees. A graduate of Albemarle High School class of 1943, Calvin served in both WWII and the Korean Conflict entering the United States Navy on January 7, 1944. Having completed radioman school, he served aboard ship in the Caribbean and Atlantic until August 1945, after which he was assigned to Communication Unit 452 serving in China at Tanggu and Tientsin assigned to the Amphibious Corps of the United States Marines until July 16, 1946. He was recalled to active duty on October 15, 1951; serving aboard ship in the Atlantic until December 16, 1952. Calvin was employed as Office Manager with the Western Union Telegraph Co. for 24 years serving in Wadesboro, Clinton, Gastonia and Shelby. Later he was employed by First National Bank of Shelby for 23 ½ years, during which time he completed North Carolina School of Banking, middle management course at UNC Chapel Hill, also receiving the Basic Banking Certificate. Calvin retired from First National on December 31, 1994 as a Vice-President. Calvin was a past member of the Shelby Kiwanis Club, having served as president for the year 1985-1986, for which time the club received the Distinguished Club President's Award. He was a very special, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, Calvin is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 ½ years, Dorothy Dellinger Blalock; brothers, Rev. Frank E. Blalock and wife, Mary; Orville B. Blalock and wife, Maxine, Thomas Blalock, and infant brother, Billy Blalock; sisters, Lillie B. Eudy and husband. Rayvon, Mary B. Lilly and husband, Branch; and great-grandson, Nolan Rene Blalock.
Calvin is survived by two sons, Gregory Blalock and wife, Chrystal of Shelby and Christopher Blalock and wife, Patricia of Ellenboro; grandsons Nathaniel Blalock and wife, Katelyn of Raleigh, Jackson Blalock and wife, Ally Bruser of Seattle , Ian Blalock and wife, Haley of Ellenboro; granddaughters, Kathleen "Katy" Blalock and husband, Ben Griffin of Durango, CO, Whitney Blalock of Lyman, SC, Emma Blalock Budzinski and husband, Patrick of Raleigh and Haley Chitty of of Chiang Mai, Thailand ; great grandsons Leyton and Hudson Blalock of Ellenboro; sisters-in-law, Virginia Blalock of Salisbury, Kay Marks and husband, Ken of Lincolnton, Gloria Dellinger of Cherryville, Gail Peele and husband, Charly of Lincolnton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary of Ascension Lutheran Church with Pastor Christina Auch officiating. Pastor Christy Lohr-Sapp, St. Andrews, Hickory will be assisting. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 06, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials can be made to: Ascension Lutheran Church, PO Box 266, Shelby, NC 28151 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150. Online condolences may be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Blalock.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 7, 2019